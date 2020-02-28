Paul Truscott – Running for Division 3

A bit about me

IT HAS been a humbling experience and wonderful opportunity to represent Division 3, Maryborough and the Fraser Coast over the last four years.

Why I am running

Maryborough is my home and I am passionate about our city and region, the people in it, and doing the best I can to help make it a better place for our future.

Top three priorities

Some of the projects I would like to continue working towards, with the help of my colleagues, in the next term include:

1. Economic growth and development.

Put a focus on Maryborough's emerging communities such as St Helens and Granville. Opening up these areas to make them attractive for investment and to allow and encourage residential growth opportunity in Maryborough.

Also to encourage business development for job creation.

The council has good relationships with state and federal levels of government and working with them and with private industries to attract large employers to the region, such as we have seen with the munitions factory and working to use our aviation spaces to become an aviation industry hub.

2. New infrastructure in Maryborough.

Working on projects including delivering a water play and all abilities playground at Ululah, lighting the walking track around Anzac Park and the Golf Course, a new Council Administration Centre and Library in Kent St, plus more residential footpaths and gutters.

3. Greening up the Fraser Coast.

Following through on the initiative I brought to the council to see more suitable trees planted throughout our streets and CBD and becoming a more sustainable region.