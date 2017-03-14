Pauline Hanson did herself and her party no favours

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election.

PAULINE Hanson's comments regarding immunisation may have done untold damage to her party's hopes in the West Australian state election, but it remains to be seen how long lasting the effects of her comments might be.

The Queensland election will be here before we know it and while One Nation's performance in the west might have been disappointing, I'm far from convinced that their chances have been harmed in the sunshine state.

Ms Hanson did herself and her party no favours with her anti-vaccine comments.

Most reasonable people understand there is absolutely no proven link between vaccinations and autism.

And while normally I would agree with her that people are entitled to a choice, I can only say that I think not immunising your child against disease when there's no real reason not to is a pretty poor choice.

To Ms Hanson's credit she came out and apologised for her comments, which was the sensible and right thing to do.

It's a tough lesson as a politician to learn that one can't be the champion of all causes, even one disguised as "freedom of choice”.

As Ms Hanson has learned, it's best to trust the experts when it comes to the issue of disease control.