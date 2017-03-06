36°
News

Pauline Hanson does have one problem with Trump

James MacSmith, News Corp Australia Network | 6th Mar 2017 7:52 PM
Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST a day after praising controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pauline Hanson has revealed the one thing she does not like about Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Senator Hanson praised Mr Putin as a "strong" leader she had a great deal of respect for.

And on Monday night in an interview on Channel Nine's A Current Affair, she said she had a problem with President's Trump comments towards women.

During the Presidential campaign a video was released of Mr Trump making lewd comments about women. They were comments that Senator Hanson had a problem with, when asked about them by A Current Affair hose Tracy Grimshaw.

"That was supposed to be a private conversation," Senator Hanson told the program.

"Do I agree with what he said? No, I don't. OK? It wasn't tasteful, but there's a lot of men that I've heard over the years say a lot worse than that."

Senator Hanson agreed with Tracy Grimshaw when she said the comments were "obnoxious".

"Um ... Yes, it was but then again, would you not vote for someone who may do so much good for your country?"

Hanson was also again probed for her thoughts on Muslims, saying some wanted to live a "good life" as opposed to those who held extremist views, but it was hard to tell who they were.

"I want to actually believe I do that there are some you know who want a good life, who want to live a quiet life, but Tracy, you tell me, You line up a number of Muslims, who's the good one? Who's not?

"Where are the Muslims who want to speak up more? Why aren't we hearing from them? How often do we ever hear from them Very, very rarely," she said.


Despite the criticism that often comes here way, Senator Hanson said she had never received the backing of many of her fellow women. She said she sees herself as a feminist but that other feminists never supported her.

"Where are the feminists? When did they ever stand up at me," she said.

"Everything's that been thrown and everything over the years, with all the media where were they, Tracy? Not to be seen. All right? I couldn't care less what anyone says about this,Because I've got my self-esteem and self-respect and I really don't care."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  donald trump editors picks muslims pauline hanson women

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Fire sale as Fraser Coast business closes down

Fire sale as Fraser Coast business closes down

IF you need some new toys or gear for the kids, Toyworld in Hervey Bay is having a massive sale.

5 Hervey Bay properties on the market for under $300,000

17/407 Esplanade Torquay Qld 4655

Are you looking for a good deal? Check out this list.

Cancer journey brings Fraser Coast women together

FIGHTING: Ovarian cancer survivors Rebecca Bargenquast (L) Karlie Holloway and Katherine McDonnell at an 'Afternoon Teal' to raise money to find a cure for the disease.

The trio are now raising funds to find a cure.

Pauline Hanson's views 'ignorant, dangerous' on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

Motivated owner wants offers!

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

2 Streets from beach Close to transport, shops and schools Side access to garage workshop/shed Under vendor instructions to present all offers FOR THE PRICE...

Priced to sell. Views over Great Sandy Strait. Quiet area. Close to marina.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom duplex. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd bedroom.

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!