Pauline Hanson's 'Battlers Bus' rolls into Maryborough

BACK IN THE GAME: Senator Pauline Hanson at the Maryborough Sports Club with supporters Ed and Julia Zammit from Toogoom. Alistair Brightman

CHRISTENING her Battlers Bus with a flute of bubbly, One Nation senator Pauline Hanson has hit the campaign trail in regional Queensland.

And one of her first pit stops was the Fraser Coast.

Ms Hanson spent the first day of her week-long regional tour visiting Gympie and then Maryborough's key industry centres, including the Cangrowers Association office and the DTM Timber Sawmill, before visiting the Sports Club for a drink with her supporters.

The party leader has been missing in action since the shotgun election was called last week by Annastacia Palaszczuk, visiting India with a parliamentary delegation.

Her visit to the Maryborough electorate follows a recent Galaxy Poll revealing support for One Nation had buoyed to about 18% statewide.

The party will target the electorates of Hervey Bay and Maryborough in a bid to hold the balance of power after the state election on November 25.

Ms Hanson told a packed crowd at the Sports Club she was confident both Damian Huxham and James Hansen would win their respective seats.

"I think people are ready for change in this state, they are fed up with the major parties," Ms Hanson said.

"We are hoping to get the balance of power to bring back accountability on the floor of parliament."

A major preference deal between One Nation and Katter's Australian Party was finalised yesterday.

A $30 million guarantee for more water tanks for the region's canegrowers was also announced by Mr Hansen and Ms Hanson.

"We're hoping to get $15 million out of the Federal Infrastructure Fund, plus another $15 million from the State Government," Ms Hanson said.

"We need better Water infrastructure in Queensland, for agricultural purposes and the people."

Last week, One Nation's Queensland Leader Steve Dickson pledged to bring the maternity ward back to Maryborough Hospital if the party held the balance of power.