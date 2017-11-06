Pauline Hanson's first stop will be the Fraser Coast

IF THERE was any doubt about just how important the Fraser Coast is to One Nation this election, Pauline Hanson should clear that up today.
Having just touched down from a week on official duty overseas, she is expected to make Maryborough her first stop on Monday November 6.
The Chronicle can reveal Senator Hanson will make a few stops with her Maryborough candidate James Hansen before attending a function at a Maryborough pub about 4pm.
She and her staff are expected to stay the night in Hervey Bay where her candidate Damian Huxham will return to following a shift in the mines in Cape York on Tuesday.
Sen Hanson's absence during week one of the campaign appears not to have harmed her party's prospects with a weekend Galaxy Poll suggesting a surge for One Nation to 18 per cent.
She is expected to head north on Tuesday afternoon.