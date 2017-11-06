Pauline Hanson's first stop will be the Fraser Coast

Working from Sydney, Jessica specialises in crime/court reporting, filing for APN’s regional mastheads in Northern NSW as well as providing national content for the group. She was previously Chief Reporter at the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Hervey Bay, Queensland where she grew up and trained. Early in her career, she was named Queensland Young Journalist of the Year at the Clarion Awards. More recently, she was finalist at the 2013 Kennedy Awards for Excellence in NSW Journalism in both the...

IF THERE was any doubt about just how important the Fraser Coast is to One Nation this election, Pauline Hanson should clear that up today.

Having just touched down from a week on official duty overseas, she is expected to make Maryborough her first stop on Monday November 6.

The Chronicle can reveal Senator Hanson will make a few stops with her Maryborough candidate James Hansen before attending a function at a Maryborough pub about 4pm.

She and her staff are expected to stay the night in Hervey Bay where her candidate Damian Huxham will return to following a shift in the mines in Cape York on Tuesday.

Sen Hanson's absence during week one of the campaign appears not to have harmed her party's prospects with a weekend Galaxy Poll suggesting a surge for One Nation to 18 per cent.

She is expected to head north on Tuesday afternoon.