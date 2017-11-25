Pauline's possibilities: candidates optimistic of outcome

ONE MORE CHANCE: Pauline Hanson and her candidates, Damian Huxham and James Hansen, in Hervey Bay earlier this week. Today's the day if both find out if they will take their respective seats.

TODAY is the day the region's One Nation's candidates find out if they are kingmakers in this election

But Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham took some time off from the campaign trail last night, spending time with his family and catching up on a few hours of sleep before hitting the polls this morning.

It marks the end of more than a year on the campaign trail for the FIFO worker and father-of-two.

Until the final count tonight, it will be a nervous wait for Mr Huxham and Hervey Bay's other four candidates.

He said it would come down to people "wanting change”.

"I'm not worried about it (the result), we've done the best we can,” Mr Huxham said.

"From what I've been hearing people want change. They're sick of the major parties.”

Despite ugly spats between himself and Labor candidate Adrian Tantari, Mr Huxham said it had otherwise been a positive campaign.

"I'm still focused on driving down the cost of living, cheaper electricity, what the people want,” he said.

Down in Maryborough, James Hansen spent the night organising his volunteers and spending time with his wife Cassandra ahead of polling day. Admitting he was going in as the underdog, Mr Hansen maintained he was "in it to win it”.

"People are taking notice of One Nation in the region. We're getting good feedback on the ground,” he said.