Paw and order: Meet our newest police recruits

Two of the dogs have some big shoes to fill in, being named after a pop singer and local Queensland NRL star.

The six energetic German Shepherds who are the new faces of Queensland's Dog Squad made their first public appearance at Oxley Dog Squad Facility on Monday.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan revealed the names for the T Litter: Tank, Turbo, Thurston and Trigger for the male dogs and Trixie and Tay Tay for the female pups.

Two dogs had some big shoes to fill in, with one canine named Thurston after Queensland NRL star, Johnathan Thurston.

Another female pup's name Tay Tay was named after pop singer Taylor Swift.

Names of the T Litter pups have been announced. Picture: Queensland Police

Minister Ryan has even invited the Grammy Award-winning artist to visit Tay Tay next time she's in town.

"Next time you're out touring the QLD police service has given me an assurance that if you want to meet this puppy you can come on down and have cuddles named after Tay Tay," Minister Ryan said.

Thor was also a popular choice for one of the pups yet the name was already assigned to a member in the Cairns Dog Squad.

Senior constable Sarah Kane who works in the dog's training and development unit said each of the dogs will live with police officer foster carers and will be brought in for intensive training for three days each month until they are old enough to join the Dog Squad full-time.