Paw-fect way to bring joy to our oldies

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott

RESIDENTS at Kirami Residential Aged Care enjoyed the company of furry and feathered pets from the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge.

Each month volunteers from the refuge visit the facility armed with a range of animals from dogs, cats, guinea pigs, ducks and birds.

Refuge managing director Maree Hill said residents look forward to the monthly visits to fill the gap between drop ins by family.

"It's a shame some don't have family coming here, but we take the place of the family by coming in and holding their hand and listening to their stories," Mrs Hill said.

"The pets love the cuddles, you look around the room and just see how many smiles (there are).

"It's the best medicine."

Mrs Hill said the volunteers were thrilled with the visits and the joy the animals brought to the residents' day.

PET THERAPY: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer Maree Hill, Kirami Residentail Aged Care resident Eileen Gostling and diversional therapist Lorna Smith. Jodie Callcott

"Every volunteer also has a smile on their face and can't wait for the next visit," she said.

"It brightens their day up and brightens our day because we're happy to see them happy."

Diversional therapist Lorna Smith said one of the residents said this event was the highlight of their month.

 

Topics:  animals fcchristmas fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay animal refuge volunteers

