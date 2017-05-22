Paw-some walk to help abused animals

RSPCA supporters and their furry companions joined this year's Million Paws Walk in Hervey Bay, raising money to fight animal neglect and cruelty.

About 100 people and their puppies walked along the esplanade yesterday morning, raising more than $1000 for the RSPCA.

Organiser Lindy Harding, who owns two British bulldogs, said she and her work colleagues from Petstock in Hervey Bay brought the event back to the region to show support for the organisation that helps so many animals.

"Obviously being an animal lover we respect that they put in the hard yards to stop cruelty and adopting out and giving dogs, cats, horses and animals a second chance at life - a good life," Ms Harding said.

"Looking at how much money the walk raised, Hervey Bay did really, really well."

The walk started and ended at Seafront Oval in Pialba, where dog washes and canine agility shows were waiting as entertainment.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council brought down the dogs currently up for adoption from the pound, to meet and greet people.