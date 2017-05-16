Pawfect day for a walk with a cause

The Million Paws Walk returns to Hervey Bay this year with a walk at Seafront Oval this Sunday. Melissa Cox with Aggie, a female Kelpie.

A FLURRY of furry feet will hit the ground this weekend as animals lovers from all over the Fraser Coast converge on Seafront oval for the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk.

Even thought there is no RSPCA in Hervey Bay, it didn't stop Pet Stock manager Melissa Cox from taking up the local fight.

"It's a fairly important event because a lot of animals in shelters get over-looked,” she said.

"We're going to have stalls and we'll be conducting the walk, so we can raise money for animals in need.

"It all goes towards veterinary bills, food, worming, flea and tick treatment and any other issues that can help animals needing to be adopted.

"It's something we can all do to help raise awareness for those animals that need to be adopted out.

Melissa approached the RSPCA early last year to discuss plans for a Hervey Bay Million Paws Walk, but unfortunately there wasn't enough time for a 2016 event.

This time around, she started planning in November, giving six months on planning to help make the event happen.

"Even though we were too late last year, they helped put us in the works for 2017,” she said.

"We started organising it last year and it's going to be a decent size event.

"There are going to be quite a few stalls, like an agility stall, dog wash and a bunch of people selling doggie coats and treats.

"It's going to be great to get everyone down there to help raise money as a community for the RSPCA.

"We'd love to just see as many people as possible come down and support the event.

"We live by the motto adopt don't shop.

"It's really a great event and we need to help raise money for those animals who need homes.”

The Hervey Bay Million Paws walk will run from 8.30 to 1pm at the Seafront Oval on the Sunday, May 21, with the walk beginning at 9am.

The Million Paws Walk began in 1994 and has grown into Australia's favourite fundraiser for pets, generating funds and giving a voice for animal welfare.

Join thousands of local animal lovers for a celebration of our community and the pets in our lives, featuring a collective walk to help animals in need.

For more information or to register for the event, head to www.millionpawswalk.com.au.