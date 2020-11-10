Pawning stolen violin hits the wrong note

A MAN, who helped a friend pawn a violin, wound up before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Luka Allan Dove pleaded guilty to one count of fraud when he appeared before court this week.

The court heard he went to Cash Converters with a friend who didn’t have ID on them.

He agreed to put his name an ID to the item when it was hocked, the court was told.

The violin was later found to be have been stolen.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have done this,” defence lawyer Morgan Harris said.

Dove was located in Maryborough and admitted to pawning the item.

The court heard Dove was on parole at the time of committing the offence.

But he now had stable accommodation and was employed full time in Rockhampton, Mr Harris said.

He said his client had a significant criminal history, but that his involvement with a bad crowd had led to his previous offending.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the only appropriate sentence was one of imprisonment.

But he found a term of actual custody was unnecessary.

Dove was sentenced to one month in prison, wholly suspended and operational for eight months.

He was also ordered to pay $30 in restitution.

Convictions were recorded.