PAWS reduce stress at Aldridge

ALDRIDGE State High School's Special Education Unit has a new member with a waggy tail.

Toy poodle Monnie and her handler, faculty support officer Janeen Greaves, qualified as a Level 1 Community Therapy Dog and Handler Team at a recent course held in Brisbane at Therapy Dogs Australia.

This means the school's Learning Enhancement Centre can implement the Pet Assisted Wellbeing or PAWS Program.

Mrs Greaves said the intensive course involved both dog and handler learning new skills and then proving their skills within a challenging public environment.

Just seeing Monnie is enough for many, but it's when Monnie seeks out someone that the magic really happens.

"Proven to reduce stress by around 11 per cent, patting a dog has an incredibly positive impact on students and staff at Aldridge,” she said.

"She just seems to know if you are having a rough day.

"She will find you and come and help you be mindful and calm and just focus on her for a little while, instead of whatever issue you have going on.

"I just knew she could help and that's why I developed the PAWS Program.”

The training was provided with the support of the Aldridge SHS community, the P and C and deputy principal of special education Gayle Barbeler.

The Aldridge LEC is currently developing a series of Animal Assisted Education and Animal Assisted Social Emotional Learning programs to help students engage in the curriculum and learn life skills.

"Programs of this kind have been hugely successful overseas in countries like Finland where the education system is very progressive, but we recognise that this is fairly new here and may not be for everyone,” Mrs Greaves said.

"That's why students are given the option to opt in to programs if they want to.

"We hope that we can help our students better understand a whole range of social situations, how they feel and how to behave in an appropriate manner, especially when feeling anxious or stressed.

"We also hope to develop programs to include local Primary Schools in the future.”

Monnie visits the LEC on Fridays and statistics show attendance is up and behaviour management interventions are down on the days she is at school.

Students developed the rules around how they could handle Monnie and have had to learn a variety of life skills.

"Students know they first have to wash their hands and then again afterwards, remain calm around Monnie and allow her to come and go as she pleases within the classroom,” Mrs Greaves said.

"An added bonus of having Monnie at school has been that students with disabilities and other students who may have never interacted before, will stop and chat while they have a pat.

"Inclusion is just another part of the magic that Monnie brings to our school community.”