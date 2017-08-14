Pay for pet rego early and help local rescues

RESCUE animals will benefit from your pet registration fees if you renew yours by Friday, August 25.

The Fraser Coast council will donate 25 cents from pet registration fees submitted before the end of the month to three local animal rescues.

"The funds will be split between the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge, Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Pet Warriors and Fraser Coast Cat Rescue," Cr Rolf Light said.

"All pet owners who pay their annual registration by August 25 will also receive a $20 discount."

A recent comparison of 10 Queensland councils' pet registration fees revealed Fraser Coast pet owners are paying more to register their dogs and cats than most other places.

With the $20 discount, registration fees for a whole dog will cost $113 while a whole cat is $107.

A desexed dog will $37 to register and desexed cat $32.80, with the discount.

Whole dogs and cats eight years and older are $69.20.

Pet owners who are 60 years or over, or hold an Australian Government issued disability or carer's card or a DVA Gold card, are also eligible for a further $5 discount.

If you are a pensioner with a desexed dog, you can also pay for two years registration and receive an extra one year's registration for free.

Cr Light said pet registration fees have only increased marginally across the Fraser Coast in recent years,

"Registration fees for desexed animals were frozen for 2015/16 and 2016/17," he said.

"This is the third year in a row that registration fees for desexed dogs have remained the same.

"This year fees for desexed cats increased by 80cents, whole cats by a $1.30 and whole dogs by $8."