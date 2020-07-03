Pay freeze hits frontline workers, not just ‘fat cats’: MP

IF ANYONE deserves a pay rise right now, it’s our heroes on the public service frontline.

This is the view of Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, who revealed he strongly opposed freezes on pay rises for Queensland’s public servants.

Politics is a numbers game and Mr Saunders did not have the numbers to stop the pay freeze being voted through in parliament last month.

He said nurses, cleaners and teachers would be among the hardest hit by the decision.

“I believe the frontline services, they’re the people doing the most during COVID-19,” he said.

“They’re the ones who exposed themselves and put themselves most at risk.

“These are the people who take your blood at the hospital, school cleaners, school teachers and wardspeople at the hospital.”

As a recipient of a taxpayer-funded salary, Mr Saunders knows how will be criticised for appearing self-serving in opposing the pay freeze.

Mr Saunders, a proud Together Union member said his stance was not about the “public service fat cats” on comfortable salaries.

He worried workers would feel undervalued, especially given their efforts to contain the coronavirus spread.

“About 80 per cent of the people affected are women and most of the public servant payrises would have been for people below $60,000 and $70,000 a year,” he said.

“All the economists tell me it’s wrong, that this is not a time to be freezing wages for anyone.

“If you look at the Gratton Institute, they’re saying JobKeeper should keep going.”

The State Government last month announced the majority of public servant pay rises scheduled to be paid during this financial year will be deferred 18 months, following an amendment introduced in parliament.

The deferral will came into effect from July 1 and will extend until June 30, 2021.

Staff will then receive their promised increase six months after the date stipulated in the agreement.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the pay freeze was about making sure the government had the money in the financial year when they “need it the most”.

“My government is committed to job security,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“But we know that everyone has got to experience a bit of pain as well.”

Ms Palaszczuk said she understood this pay freeze would save the budget about $500 million over the financial year.