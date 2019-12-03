Menu
Lydia and Alison Shackell remembering James Dobson who's estate donated $30,000 to the Hervey Bay junior golf program.
News

Paying it Forward

BRENDAN BOWERS
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM

A GENEROUS gesture by a neighbour has been paid forward by Alison Shackell who has donated $30,000 to the Hervey Bay junior golf program.

Alison’s neighbour, James Dobson passed away two years ago at age 102.

He named Alison and Chris Thompson of Law Central as executors of his estate.

James believed in giving back and created a plan to pay it forward by allowing Alison and Chris to donate to worthy not-for-profit clubs or organisations.

James and Alison formed a close bond as neighbours due to both hailing from Yorkshire.

Alison and her family kept a watchful eye over the centenarian until his passing.

Alison discussed supporting the junior golf program with Chris and he agreed.

She did not divulge her plan to anyone else except her husband John.

Alison’s daughter, Lydia is a top junior golfer and has been in the Hervey Bay junior golf program for the past seven years.

On Sunday, the club’s presentation dinner was held with Lydia named as junior golfer of the year.

Alison told her daughter before the dinner if she was named junior golfer of the year that she wanted to make a speech.

“Lydia, like normal teenagers did not want me to do it and embarrass her,” she said.

Alison thought it was the right time to announce the donation.

The act of generosity caught everyone off-guard including club president Cliff Searle.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked and did not see it coming,” he said.

Alison has requested the donation go towards covering costs for travel and associated costs for junior golfers to attend tournaments.

She knows junior golfers do not receive a lot of funding and believes this can help in alleviating some of the expense.

“I have done it with my daughter and I know how much it costs, some families have more than one golfer to pay for,” Alison said.

