Paying respect to fallen officers on special day

TO HIS children Lucy and Oscar, Dennis Sorensen is already a hero at home but on Friday, they were reminded of how special he and his colleagues are to the community.

The National Police Remembrance Day service held in Maryborough was also a chance for the Sorensen family and everyone present to reflect on the risk officers take on a daily basis.

This was brought into sharper focus by the knowledge that a young brother in blue was fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

The significant day is dedicated to remembering police officers who have lost their lives both on and off duty.

Police Remembrance Day - (Back left) Dennis and Lauren Sorensen. (Front Left) Lucy, and Oscar Sorensen Cody Fox

"It's meaningful for us to come here, just remember what Dennis does for a job and show respect,” wife Lauren Sorensen said.

"Also, to remember his friends who have passed.”

In Queensland, 147 police officers died on duty.

The first registered death was in 1861.

There were tears shed in the audience of LifeChurch during the heartfelt ceremony.

Police Remembrance Day - Flag carriers from the service Drew Harold, Steve Webb and Sam Baltzer. Cody Fox

For many, including Senior Constable Melanie Ryan, emotions were also stirred by the recent passing of Maryborough policing volunteer Sandy Marment.

"Sandy was a very dear friend,” Snr Const Ryan said.

"To officially be able to recognise him as a fallen member is very emotional for us.

"You get stuck between trying to be professional and holding back tears, and accepting we're all human and that you get to a point where it does affect us.”

Police officers, former officers, family members, and members of the public attended the ceremony.