Payne proves hunger with Origin back-up

Payne Haas still wants to prove himself. Image: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

BRONCOS wunderkind Payne Haas has set himself a new goal to be fit and ready for Origin II.

The 19-year-old made a solid start to his Blues career in his first Origin match last Wednesday night, compiling nine runs for 59m and 27 tackles.

Such is his desire to return to the Origin arena, the 194cm, 119kg forward made it his mission to back up after the bruising, fast-paced clash to play for the Broncos on Sunday.

Origin stars Kalyn Ponga, Corey Oates and Matt Gillett were rested last weekend following their winning performance over the Blues, however Haas was raring to back up his performance.

"I had a few days off after Wednesday so the body was all right for Sunday," he said.

"Obviously I was a bit sore here and there.

"I spoke with (Broncos coach Anthony) Seibold before the game about being able to back up.

"He told me that the best Origin players always back up well.

"You're not an Origin player until you back up well. I'm just trying to play better."

Payne Haas is a key member of Brisbane's engine room. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Haas played for 48 minutes in the Broncos' 26-18 loss to the Titans at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, but still managed to run for 126m, make five tackle breaks and 29 tackles.

He said he was out to both prove and improve himself for Blues coach Brad Fittler ahead team selection for game two on Sunday.

"I didn't have the best first half (against the Titans) and in the second half I thought I played a bit better," he said.

"I've got heaps to improve on and I've got to get into selection for the next Origin game."

Haas said this weekend's clash against Parramatta was a big one for the club.

One Origin game isn’t enough for this battering ram. Image: Adam Head

"Parra's a good team, there's no doubt about that," he said. "They're going through a rough patch.

"I know they will come out to play especially against us to try and get a win on their home turf.

"We've got to be on our game and reassess what we did well against the Titans and get it right for Saturday.

"Obviously we came out flat. They started fast so we need to address that."