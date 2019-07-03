PAYROLL TAX: How Bay businesses win big with the changes

Glenn Butcher met with Hervey Bay businesses on Wednesday morning to discuss growth options in the wake of the State Government's new payroll tax changes coming into effect on Monday

Glenn Butcher met with Hervey Bay businesses on Wednesday morning to discuss growth options in the wake of the State Government's new payroll tax changes coming into effect on Monday Matt Taylor GLA130319SCHOOL

CHANGES to the payroll tax will help Hervey Bay businesses take on new staff and save thousands of dollars, Queensland's Assistant Treasury Minister claims.

But there are concerns taxpayers will still be hit at the hip pocket from the introduction of a mandatory waste levy that could add about $420,000 to the cost of kerbside collection on the Fraser Coast.

Glenn Butcher met with Hervey Bay businesses on Wednesday morning to discuss growth options in the wake of the State Government's new payroll tax changes coming into effect on Monday.

Under the changes, first outlined in the State Budget, the exemption threshold for payroll tax has been increased from $1.1 million to $1.3 million.

Mr Butcher, who is also the MP for Gladstone, explained this would mean 1500 businesses would no longer pay any payroll tax and could take on extra staff.

"A lot of people have been saying it doesn't sound like much but the difference it will actually make to a small business, allows them to grow," Mr Butcher said.

"What we've also seen is a lot of businesses, particularly in regional Queensland, are up at that $1.1 million threshold, but don't want to expand because they will have to start paying payroll tax.

"This will allow those companies that are right on the threshold an extra $200,000 in employment wages before they start having to pay payroll tax."

A one per cent regional payroll discount will be applied to businesses with 85 per cent of their workforce outside of south-east Queensland.

The introduction of the payroll tax change coincides with the State Government rolling out their new waste levy.

The levy will have no direct impact on households due to the Fraser Coast Regional Council receiving a payment from the government to reimburse the costs, but the levy is expected to add about $420,000 to the cost of disposing of kerbside waste collection.

Last month, the council amended its minimum $9.50 landfill charge to $5 in preparation for the new levy.

When asked if the levy introduction was a case of "taking one tax away and slapping another on", Mr Butcher said it was "what happens in Queensland".

"We've got to make sure we continue to build our schools, put on more police, doctors, paramedics," he said.

"We've seen big write-downs in GST here in Queensland, we've lost $1.3 billion in GST funding.

"We need to pay for things and these modest increases... are going to change things."