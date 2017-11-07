Local volunteers help the PCYC with a much needed face-lift

HERVEY Bay Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) will be given a much needed face-lift this weekend thanks to the generosity of the local community who have banded together to transform the ageing building.

On November 3 and 4, local Dulux accredited painters Jason Bould of Classic Coatings Australia and Benjamin Christie of BJC Master Painters, will donate two of their days off, to help with the refurbishment by giving the front façade and offices a much needed lick of paint.

Opened nearly 20 years ago, the Hervey Bay PCYC branch has grown to become one of the largest sport and recreation community centres on the Fraser Coast and the Wide Bay area.

With just over 2,500 current members, it has become an important space for cultivating the potential of local children and teenagers, offering a wide range of sporting, recreational, community, cultural and welfare programs in response to local community needs.

Hervey Bay PCYC Acting Sergeant, Kate Blomkamp, said the refurbishment was a testament to the community spirit around Hervey Bay, and the generosity of the businesses that operate in the local area.

"The repaint will have a big impact on the look and feel of the building and will act as a way of giving back to the staff who already contribute so much to keep the club running. A little bit of love can make a big difference," she said.

Classic Coatings Australia director Mr Bould, said the time he will donate is simply part of supporting the local community.

"We try and give something back to the community every year. Hervey Bay is a small town and there's always an organisation in need of a helping hand," he said.

"We approached PCYC and offered to supply our time to get the job done and Dulux were more than willing to support us with the donation of $1,000 worth of paint. It's all about contributing to the local community".