Peace Cake artist now has her own exhibition

Photographer (L) Ellen Foulds and sculptor Elizabeth Hersey with some of their work on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Ellen's photographic exhibition is titled "Urangan Pier After 100 Years" and Elizabeth's sculpture is titled "Captured in Bronze".

THE artist who helped bring Maryborough's replica Peace Cake to life now has her own exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.



Sculptor Elizabeth Hersey, along with Marni Koster, recreated the Peace Cake that was made for the Mayoral Victory Ball in Maryborough in 1919 to celebrate the end of the First World War.



The exhibition, which shares a love of sculpture and wildlife through the use of bronze, officially opened on Friday.



Art lovers have until July 23 to see the display.



Photographer Ellen Foulds also had an exhibition open on Friday, with her images showcasing 100 years of the Urangan Pier.

To find out more, call Hervey Bay Regional Gallery on 4197 4206.

