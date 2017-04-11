PEACE CAKE: Mammoth effort to be unveiled this month

The peace cake is an important part of Australia's military history.

IT'S a cake that's taken a mammoth effort from the Mural Project, but the highly anticipated Peace Cake is nearing completion.

Maryborough sculptors Elizabeth Hersey and Marni Koster are putting the final embellishments of the replica cake, which will be displayed on April 29 at the Maryborough RSL.

Having worked on the project since last year, Ms Koster said it had taken at least 1800 hours to create the replica.

"The Peace Cake has been a mammoth project. I accepted the challenge simply because I wanted to become knowledgeable in polymer clay,” she said.

"Eight months later and yes, I have knowledge of polymer clay. This Cake does not reflect my style of work, but I will be using it in my traditional style of abstract and abstract expressionistic art.”

Ms Hersey said every piece of the sculpture had been "painstakingly made by hand, right down to each piping replica.”

The Peace Cake will be unveiled at the Maryborough RSL on April 29, with a two-course meal, starters and donations from Maryborough businesses part of the night.

Tickets are available for purchase from the RSL.