Speedway driver Kurtis Peall.
Speedway driver Kurtis Peall.
Motor Sports

Peall setting the pace

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
12th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
SPEEDWAY: For 12-year-old Kurtis Peall, speedway is a stepping stone to one day racing a V8 Super Car.

Kurtis races in the junior sedan class, which features vehicles built from a hard-top road car seating a minimum of four people.

Juniors can race from the age of 10 to 17 years.

Kurtis, a Bundaberg local, is currently leading the junior series.

"Getting in the car and the thrill of actually racing the car is fun for me,” Kurtis said.

He enjoys meeting new people through speedway but it is the actual racing that drives him.

"I often think I am getting an advantage compared to other kids,” Kurtis said.

"I could be out playing cricket like other kids, but I am learning to drive and race a car and that puts me ahead.”

Kurtis is one of the younger racers and competes against 16-year-olds with more experience than him.

He is thankful that his dad and pop look after the car mechanically for him.

Kurtis' dad Ashley is proud of his son's achievements in his short career.

"He has done exceptionally well given his age and the short amount of time he has been racing,” Ashley said.

"He is racing against older competitors who have been racing a lot longer than he has.”

The young racer will have to navigate his car through the eight-lap heats before the 15-lap junior final.

Kurtis has a vision of one day racing V8 Super Cars and is a fan of Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes.

"That is my dream, to be out racing against the best in the V8s,” Kurtis said.

Action on the track commences from 4pm Saturday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

