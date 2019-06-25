PEARL'S PITCH: Simple message from League legend to Coast

KEEPING IT DEADLY: Australian and Maroons rugby league legend Steven Renouf showing off the Deadly Choices maroons shirt. Renouf launched the new Deadly Maroons health campaign, aiming to increase indigenous check-ups, in Hervey Bay yesterday.

KEEPING IT DEADLY: Australian and Maroons rugby league legend Steven Renouf showing off the Deadly Choices maroons shirt. Renouf launched the new Deadly Maroons health campaign, aiming to increase indigenous check-ups, in Hervey Bay yesterday. Cody Fox

ROCKING his favourite shade of maroon, Steve 'Pearl' Renouf is on a mission.

But the former State of Origin legend isn't trying to restore confidence after the Blues dominated the Sunday night game or help recruit young talents into the Queensland ranks.

Instead, he is focused driving home a simple message to his fellow indigenous men: get a check-up.

Renouf, one of the ambassadors for health initiative Deadly Choices, launched the new Deadly Maroons Health campaign for Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

The campaign, run in partnership with Queensland Rugby League, aims to bridge the health and life expectancy gap between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians by encouraging simple health check-ups at clinics and making lifestyle changes.

Renouf, who spent time in his youth holidaying in Hervey Bay and grew up in the broader Wide Bay area, said health check-ups among indigenous communities were very low.

"It's all around closing the gap," Renouf said.

"We've got some good data already around this and what it's doing for people who come into our clinics.

"It's comprehensive, preventative health care.

"A lot of chronic diseases like diabetes are pretty full-on in our community."

Deadly Choices is the national blueprint for the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health to improve life expectancy among indigenous Australians.

Galangoor CEO Stevan Ober said having sporting heroes like Renouf drive home the need for health check-ups helped encourage indigenous Australians make health a priority.

"Football is more than a game, it's the perfect vehicle to help get these extremely important messages out there," Mr Ober said.

"The campaign will further engage the indigenous community in taking control of their health and taking full advantage of the wrap-around services Galangoor provides."