PEDAL POWER: BMX riders off to state championships

BMX: Riders turn into the final stretch of the track during a practice ride at the Maryborough BMX Club. Photo: Stuart Fast

IT’S been a tough year for Maryborough BMX club, but that hasn’t stopped it from sending 13 members to the Queensland BMX State Championships in Brisbane.

Club president Angela Browning said she was very proud of the work and commitment riders had shown in preparing for the event.

Ms Browning said the club had sent high numbers to previous compeitions, but considering the COVID situation, 13 riders was not a bad number.

She said the BMX Australia Nationals and World Titles were cancelled this year, making the Queensland event the only big event for the state.

The club returned to racing in June, with sessions held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Ms Browning said the club usually had all year to prepare, but riders were getting back into form with many competitors maintaining their skills at home while the club was temporarily closed.

She said the upcoming competition was the culmination of the BMX year.

Despite the set backs caused by COVID, Ms Browning was hopeful the club’s riders would perform well, possibly bringing back trophies for the club.

“We wish our riders the very best of luck for racing next weekend,” she said.

The Maryborough riders will join over 600 other riders at the championship with the event held at the Sleeman Sports Complex, BMX Facility in Brisbane. on Thursday September 24 to 26.