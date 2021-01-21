’Peddling crap’: MP’s swipe at MAGA backbenchers

FEDERAL MP Warren Entsch has distanced himself from conspiracy-theory touting backbenchers as the fallout over the US Capitol riots begins to settle.

Mr Entsch said he paid little heed to the extreme Right views of Craig Kelly and George Christensen, who have peddled MAGA sentiment and misinformation about coronavirus precautions.

"People are starting to see through it; sometimes it is important to shut your mouth and have people think you are foolish rather than open your mouth and have them know you are right," Mr Entsch said.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch.

MORE NEWS

Questions over MP using alt right social media

Crazy claims of horned QAnon shaman

He said politicians who spread misinformation were legitimising fringe groups "by peddling their crap".

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has recently accused the Prime Minister Scott Morrison of being afraid of "far Right extremist fringe dwellers" including Mr Kelly and Mr Christensen.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including member of the QAnon conspiracy group Jake Angeli, aka Yellowstone Wolf (C), enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP)

After the attempted insurrection in Washington DC, former independent candidate for Hill Peter Campion publicly mused that the coded gibberish spread by adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory - often likened to a cult and repeatedly disproved - had more merit than mainstream media.

"What if they weren't "predictions" but forecasts based on a detailed plan," Mr Campion wrote to the Cairns Post earlier this month.

"That's the part that triggers Leftists; that Q's coded signals might be intended to reassure the initiates that a plan to bring down the globalists is unfolding."

He later claimed that coronavirus "was just a flu", the US election was stolen and the Capitol riots were a "false flag operation" by Antifa activists.

Independent candidate for Hill Peter Campion running in 2020. Picture: Facebook

Offenders at the riots had publicly proclaimed that they were in fact not Antifa, as they did not want the movement to be given credit.

Political candidates in the Far North have leapt on QAnon during the state election campaign, notably members of the Informed Medical Options Party.

Originally published as 'Peddling crap': MP's swipe at MAGA backbenchers