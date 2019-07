Maryborough's emergency services were called to the corner of Kent and Lennox st were an elderly man was struck by a vehicle at 12.52pm on Tuesday, July 9.

Maryborough's emergency services were called to the corner of Kent and Lennox st were an elderly man was struck by a vehicle at 12.52pm on Tuesday, July 9. Boni Holmes

A MAN who was hit by a car while crossing a Maryborough intersection has been treated for minor leg injuries.

The elderly pedestrian was hit on the corner of Kent and Lennox Streets about 12.50pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics attended the scene.