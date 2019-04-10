Menu
A 20-year-old man was hit by a truck on the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night around 10.30pm.
Pedestrian hit by truck on Pacific Highway

10th Apr 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM
UPDATE: A MAN hit by a truck in Coffs Harbour last night as he crossed the Pacific Highway remains in hospital this morning suffering multiple fractures. 

The man, aged in his 20s, was struck on Grafton St around 10.30pm as he crossed the Pacific Highway near the Vernon St intersection. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone who may have had dash cam vision of the incident.

EARLIER: A MAN aged in his 20s is lucky to be alive after being struck by a truck.

Emergency services were called to Grafton Street Coffs Harbour around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes just before Vernon St.

The man reportedly suffered multiple fractures and was taken to hospital, while the truck driver was interviewed by police.

A contra-flow remained in place and the highway was fully reopened at 4am.

