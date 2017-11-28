Pedestrian killed after being hit by car

A man has died after being hit by a car in Woodgate last night. Police are investigating.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said officers were investigating the traffic incident that happened about 7.40pm.

"Emergency services responded to a traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Esplanade and 2nd Avenue," the spokesperson said.

"Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian, a 72-year-old Woodgate man, has taken a few steps out on the road before the vehicle has struck the man."

The spokesperson said the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.