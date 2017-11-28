Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car

A man has died after being hit by a car in Woodgate last night. Police are investigating.
A man has died after being hit by a car in Woodgate last night. Police are investigating. Trevor Veale
Ashley Clark
by

A MAN has died after being hit by a car in Woodgate last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said officers were investigating the traffic incident that happened about 7.40pm.

"Emergency services responded to a traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Esplanade and 2nd Avenue," the spokesperson said.

"Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian, a 72-year-old Woodgate man, has taken a few steps out on the road before the vehicle has struck the man."

The spokesperson said the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Topics:  crash editors picks pedestrian woodgate

Bundaberg News Mail
Fancy a slide a WetSide? Adults will be able to join the fun

Fancy a slide a WetSide? Adults will be able to join the fun

THERE is light at the end of the tunnel for the opening of WetSide’s new waterslides.

How to get a $40,000 car for free

Well that seems like an efficient way to purchase a new car.

What if we told you there was a way to get a $40,000 car for free?

New double degree available on Coast

NEW DEGREE: Damien Moffat was one of the first to enrol in the new double degree at SCU Fraser Coast.

Students can choose the double degree as of next year.

Adventure awaits as new Pialba Playground nears completion

ADVENTURE AWAITS: Liam Pavicic (left) with his dad John outside the Pialba Adventure Playground. Liam is excited to try out the slides and the climbing net at the new park when it opens.

The playground, which has 7.3m skytowers, isn't far away now.

Local Partners