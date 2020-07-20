Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
A man has been taken to Gatton Hospital after he was injured in a tractor incident.
News

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after run in with tractor

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident involving a tractor in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics were called to Robinsons Road, Gatton, at 1.48pm where they assessed one pedestrian.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether or not the incident had taken place on a road or private property.

The man sustained injuries to his lower leg and was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

lockyer valley crash tractor accident vehicle pedestrian incident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trailer safely secured but still stolen

        premium_icon Trailer safely secured but still stolen

        Crime Wheel clamps and locks did not stop opportunistic thieves

        $1m project to keep high quality water flowing

        premium_icon $1m project to keep high quality water flowing

        Council News Upgrade to ageing infrastructure essential, councillor says

        BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

        premium_icon BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

        Community New physics textbook straight from Hervey Bay