Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 6:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good start to season for cane community

        premium_icon Good start to season for cane community

        News ‘There looks to be relief around the corner’

        Timber boss praises M’boro MP for ‘common sense’

        premium_icon Timber boss praises M’boro MP for ‘common sense’

        News Delaying hardwood legislation will help secure timber industry’s future, DTM leader...

        Bay students help send box of hope for children in need

        Bay students help send box of hope for children in need

        News For those who would like to donate to the Operation Christmas Child Project, there...

        GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to be entertained for free this weekend

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to be entertained for free this weekend

        News Enjoy free live entertainment at local clubs and pubs on the Fraser Coast this...