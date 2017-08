Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

PARAMEDICS were called to Urangan Central Shopping Plaza after a pedestrian was struck by a car about 2.55pm on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Elizabeth St.

One patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition and was treated for leg injuries sustained from the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman described the injuries as "minor”.