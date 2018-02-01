Peebles returns for library wildlife talk

WINGING IT: Former councillor Robert Garland (left) and Fraser Coast branch of Wildlife Queensland member Sara Gerdsen, welcomed Alan Peebles to his first library talk in 2015.

WITH a cockatoo on his shoulder, Hervey Bay wildlife guru Alan Peebles kept guests enthralled at the Fraser Coast Branch of Wildlife Queensland's first library talk back in 2015.

On Friday, February 16, Mr Peebles will once again return as a guest speaker at the event from noon.

Spokeswoman Diane Christensen said Mr Peebles' presentations had always drawn a crowd.

"Over the following years, the branch has invited Alan back to showcase his DVDs," Ms Christensen said.

"The subject matter varies from birds, to reptiles and mammals.

"On each occasion, the presentations never disappoint and are given to a full house."

Mr Peebles presentation will be centred around photographs of birds he took while on a trip to Mackay, including the Eungella National Park.

Ms Christensen said the branch was fortunate to have such an ardent conservationist willing to participate in the monthly talks at the Hervey Bay Library.

"Such country is a haven for coastal and rainforest birds. The National Park is renowned with platypus sightings. Many a patient tourist has waited for that slight ripple that denotes their presence.

"We are hoping that Alan may have the odd anecdote to share with his audience."

Bookings on 41974220.