PEEK INSIDE: Maryborough's hidden property gems

NEAR the banks of the Mary River lie some of the region's hidden property gems - and several of them are on the market right now.



One of them is Yarrangi Homestead at Ferney, just outside Tinana, which has waterfront views on 55 acres.



The property, at 1202 River Rd, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It's on the market for $1,595,000.



It's just a six-minute drive to Maryborough, but when relaxing on the wrap-around verandah or swimming in the in-ground pool, you'd never know.

110 Mary View Drive, Yengarie. Contributed





The property is being sold by John Bambling at Bambling Property and he said it was rare to see a home with so much character in such a terrific location on the market.



He is also the agent for 110 Mary View Dr in Yengarie.



The picturesque property is on 20 acres, 15 minutes south of Maryborough with spectacular river views.



"We've had some strong interest," Mr Bambling said.



"They're built to last, they have style and elegance."



Mr Bambling said while the photos of the properties were stunning, when people visited the stunning homes, they were amazed.

UNIQUE: The finest timbers were used to create 6 McLaughlin Rd in Ferney.



"They come in there and there's the wow factor," he said."



Near Yarrangi Homestead is another hidden treasure.



Built in the '90s the grand home was built by Maryborough's Hyne family, using only the best timbers.



With landscaped gardens, a large pool and nestled on more than 30 acres, it's like a home within a resort.



The property, called Kandirra, is located at 6 McLaughlin Rd in Ferney.



PRD Nationwide is managing the property and agent Tom Hagan said the property had to be seen to be believed.



"It is unique," he told the Chronicle. The price will be agreed upon by negotiation.



The architecturally designed home, 15 minutes outside Maryborough, has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple outdoor and indoor living areas.

