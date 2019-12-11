Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allan Alaalatoa in Japan. Picture: Stuart Walmsley/Rugby AU Media
Allan Alaalatoa in Japan. Picture: Stuart Walmsley/Rugby AU Media
Rugby Union

Peers vote Alaalatoa top of the props

by Jamie Pandaram
11th Dec 2019 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALLAN Alaalatoa has become just the second prop in history to win the Rugby Union Players' Association Medal for Excellence.

The Brumbies and Wallabies tighthead received the most number of votes from fellow Australian players in 2019 for his on-field performances and off-field endeavours.

Alaalatoa joins players such as George Gregan, Nathan Sharpe, George Smith and David Pocock as a winner of the award.

James Slipper had been the only prop to receive the award, in 2014, prior to Alaalatoa's gong at Sydney's Ivy on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was also a finalist in the Academic Achievement Award, and continues to play an active role in the Canberra community while helping his junior club, West Harbour, in Western Sydney.

Last year, Alaalatoa launched a mentoring program aimed at combating domestic violence. The 120kg behemoth has been advising teenage boys on how to talk to and about girls and sex.

Alaalatoa's was one of eight awards presented, with his Brumbies teammate Lachlan McCaffrey (Community Service Award) also honoured alongside Queensland Reds duo Angus Scott-Young (Academic Achievement Award) and Isaac Lucas (Newcomer of the Year).

Grace Hamilton made history at the RUPA awards. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty
Grace Hamilton made history at the RUPA awards. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Grace Hamilton capped an excellent season by becoming the first ever Wallaroos player to win the People's Choice Australian Player of the Year, while Melbourne Rebels recruit Andrew Deegan won the NRC Players' Player of the Year.

Ellia Green and Maurice Longbottom each won their first ever Australian Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year award.

RUPA Medal For Excellence: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

Newcomer of the Year: Isaac Lucas (Queensland Reds)

Community Service Award: Lachlan McCaffrey (Brumbies)

Academic Achievement Award: Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds)

Taylors Wines' People's Choice Australian Player of the Year: Grace Hamilton (Buildcorp Wallaroos)

NRC Players' Player of the Year Award: Andrew Deegan (Western Force/Melbourne Rebels)

Australian Men's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Maurice Longbottom

Australian Women's Rugby Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Ellia Green

RUPA Medal for Excellence winners

2001: George Gregan (Brumbies)

2002: Nathan Sharpe (Queensland Reds)

2003: Brendan Cannon (NSW Waratahs)

2004: George Gregan (Brumbies)

2005: Nathan Sharpe (Queensland Reds)

2006: George Gregan (Brumbies)

2007: George Smith (Brumbies)

2008: George Smith (Brumbies)

2009: Berrick Barnes (Queensland Reds)

2010: David Pocock (Western Force)

2011: Nathan Sharpe (Western Force)

2012: Nathan Sharpe (Western Force)

2013: Nick Cummins (Western Force)

2014: James Slipper (Queensland Reds)

2015: David Pocock (Brumbies)

2016: Christian Leali'ifano (Brumbies)

2017: Isi Naisarani (Western Force)

2018: David Pocock (Brumbies)

2019: Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

More Stories

allan alaalatoa andrew deegan angus scott-young brumbies david pocock ellia green george gregan george smith grace hamilton isaac lucas james slipper lachlan mccaffrey maurice longbottom medal for excellence melbourne rebels nathan sharpe queensland reds rugby union players association wallabies wallaroos
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents are set to spend Christmas in their new homes with Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay officially opening the over 50s lifestyle community

        Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

        premium_icon Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

        News 50 meal vouchers are available to over 55s in M'boro for Christmas

        Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        premium_icon Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        Community The money will be used to refurbish an existing shed and build a large deck and...

        Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        premium_icon Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        News Thousands of people are expected to attend.