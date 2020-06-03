Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pelican preening itself on Bribie Bridge Picture: Marj Webber
Pelican preening itself on Bribie Bridge Picture: Marj Webber
Pets & Animals

Pelicans welcomed back to iconic bridge

by Erin Smith
3rd Jun 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A successful trial of five pelican perches along the Bribie Island Bridge has prompted the State Government to install eight more.

Dozens of pelicans used to be free to perch on any light post on the bridge linking Bribie Island with the main land.

Last year the State Government installed new LED lights along the bridge and metal bars to prevent pelicans from roosting on them.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman, said at the time that pelican waste dropping onto the lights caused the lights to fail - leading to higher costs and lane closures during maintenance.

The community was outraged - they even held a protest.

Following this the State Government agreed to install five perches along the bridge.

 

Bribie Bridge pelican protest April 27, 2019
Bribie Bridge pelican protest April 27, 2019

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said eight additional pelican roosts would be installed.

"Last year, after we installed the first five platforms, residents asked me to monitor how the perches were going, and if possible to install more," Mr Bailey said.

"I'm pleased to announce that is exactly what we are doing.

"Crews will now install more platforms so residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the pelicans' iconic presence as they drive along the bridge.

 

 

Bribie Bridge pelican protest April 27, 2019
Bribie Bridge pelican protest April 27, 2019

"It's great that we've been able to build on a solution that means the birds can continue to roost on the bridge, while retaining the energy efficient LED lights that are providing better lighting and reducing operational costs."

The new perch platforms will be installed next month, weather permitting.

Originally published as Pelicans welcomed back to iconic bridge

More Stories

bribie island bridge pelicans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        premium_icon Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        News A Fraser Coast father who made his young daughter ‘pinky promise’ that she would not tell anyone he had raped her has appealed his sentence because it ‘seems harsh’.

        CRASH TRIBUTE: ‘Taken while trying to turn life around’

        premium_icon CRASH TRIBUTE: ‘Taken while trying to turn life around’

        News Man killed in Maryborough crash remembered by family

        Popular Bay restaurant closes its doors for good

        premium_icon Popular Bay restaurant closes its doors for good

        News The popular restaurant has permanently closed its doors

        Serial rapist with 25-year history to remain behind bars

        premium_icon Serial rapist with 25-year history to remain behind bars

        News A Fraser Coast criminal whose raping of women and children stretches back 25 years...