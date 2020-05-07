Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardinal George Pell.
Cardinal George Pell.
News

Pell knew about abuse: inquiry

by Megan Neil
7th May 2020 10:50 AM

Cardinal George Pell knew a priest was moved because he had sexually abused children and should have done more about an unstable priest in another Victorian parish, a royal commission found.

The child abuse royal commission rejected Cardinal Pell's evidence that he was deceived and lied to by Catholic Church officials about Australia's worst pedophile priest, Gerald Ridsdale, and Melbourne parish priest Peter Searson.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Pell aware of paedophile abuse decades earlier: Report

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse findings related to Cardinal Pell's knowledge of abuse allegations while a Ballarat priest and Melbourne bishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

The findings were released on Thursday after the High Court last month overturned Cardinal Pell's child abuse convictions, although redacted versions of the two reports were initially published in December 2017.

More Stories

Show More
cardinal george pell editors picks royal commission child sex abuse seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        premium_icon Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        News More than 1000 volunteer firies from this region have been given an ultimatum to comply with blue card rules or hand back their uniforms.

        Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        premium_icon Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        News The Hervey Bay Hotel has had to make a heartbreaking decision about letting staff...

        Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        premium_icon Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        News He said many farmers relied on irrigation during the dry weather

        Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        premium_icon Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        Crime Three people are set to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after their alleged...