Pen marks history of hall

HISTORY WRITTEN: Hervey Bay High foundation student Charlie Brierly received the first Great Hall pen from Hervey Bay Historical Museum's Brian Taylor. Photo: Cody Fox

YOU could see fond memories come flooding back to Charlie Brierly while flicking through his old Hervey Bay High School yearbook at the Historical Village and Museum this week.

The long-time Hervey Bay resident was at the Zephyr St tourist attraction for a very special reason.

Museum volunteers Brian Taylor and Arno Tesling have spent weeks crafting 50 pens, made from floorboards of the school’s much-loved hall, which was demolished last month.

Mr Brierly, a founding student of the Pialba school in 1964, was presented with Number 1 of the limited-edition commemorative pens.

His daughter Sarah, who is currently the school’s head of department, will receive a Number 2 pen.

Mr Brierly was one of thousands of students from around the region who regularly attended shows and concerts in the hall.

At one time, it was the only venue in the region big enough to accommodate large crowds.

“I loved going to the concerts. It was the big smoke back then,” Mr Brierly said.

He said the keepsake would take pride of place in his office; a remnant of some wonderful school years.

“I tried to get some floorboards to make a shelf, but they wouldn’t do it.

“I definitely won’t be using it, I can tell you that,” he said with a laugh.

This isn’t the first time the museum has made commemorative pens, previously using wood from the Urangan Pier and a salvaged cabinet from the Maheno shipwreck.

Mr Taylor said crafting the pens out of the floorboards was a great way to keep the hall’s history alive.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Mr Taylor said.

“We are custodians of Hervey Bay history and there was a lot history from the Great Hall and memories to go with it and these pens will help to keep those memories alive.”

Mr Taylor hopes to make a total of 100 pens.

Residents can pre-order a pen by phoning the museum on Tuesdays or Thursdays on 4128 4804.