Penalty puts Prince Of Arran on par with Cup greats

PRINCE Of Arran will be out to emulate the feats of fellow French stayers Americain and Dunaden after he received a penalty for his impressive Geelong Cup win that all-but confirmed his place in the Melbourne Cup.

Racing Victoria executive general manager Greg Carpenter on Thursday morning announced Prince of Arran would receive a 1kg penalty for the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m), a race he finished third in last year carrying 53kg.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained stayer has now been given 54kg which moves him to 23rd place in the order of entry for the Melbourne Cup, which will be run at Flemington on Tuesday, November 5.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

It was an impressive victory in the $400,000 Geelong Cup (2400m), continuing an impressive run of results on Victorian soil for the northern hemisphere six-year-old, who has now raced five times in Australia.

In addition to Wednesday's win and his placing in the 2018 Melbourne Cup, Prince of Arran also won last year's Group 3 Lexus Stakes (2500m) and was placed in both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m).

"Prince of Arran and Irish mare True Self were both outstanding in yesterday's Geelong Cup, drawing clear of the rest of the field in an extremely strong renewal of the race," Carpenter said in a statement.

"Americain, in 2010, and Dunaden, in 2011, were both penalised 0.5kg for their Geelong Cup wins, before they carried 54.5kg to victory in the Melbourne Cup at their next start.

Dear Mr Carpenter, if you would kindly give PRINCE OF ARRAN a 0.5-1kg penalty for winning today’s Geelong Cup that would be hugely appreciated. Yours Sincerely Charlie Fellowes

Ps get in there you beauty!!!!!!! Amazing job Tash Eaton. We are back baby! — Charlie Fellowes (@FellowesRacing) October 23, 2019

"The 1kg penalty takes Prince of Arran to 54kg and he has every chance of emulating those two French stayers, as well as Dermot Weld's Media Puzzle in 2002, by completing the Geelong Cup-Melbourne Cup double."