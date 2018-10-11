Pendants to wear close to your heart

Myatt Jewellers relay for life fundraiser - Geoff Myatt sanding off one the custom ribbons sold as a fundraiser for their relay for life team.

Myatt Jewellers relay for life fundraiser - Geoff Myatt sanding off one the custom ribbons sold as a fundraiser for their relay for life team. Cody Fox

THE stories are heartbreaking to hear but all the more reason for Myatt Jewellers to keep producing a unique cancer ribbon pendant for customers.

The pendant created by Rebecca and Geoff Myatt is a sterling silver cancer ribbon with a choice of a coloured cubic zirconia.

"The idea behind the ribbon was for a fundraiser for our store's team in the Relay For Life," Rebecca said.

"It has been hard hearing the stories when customers who come in tell us why they are buying them.

"I have heard about two-year-old who had Neuroblastoma and they made it through but there are others who haven't.

"It has impacted on us - hearing about kids with cancer - I just hate it - kids shouldn't have to go through that crap."

Myatt Jewellers relay for life fundraiser - Geoff Myatt showing off the custom ribbons sold as a fundraiser for their relay for life team. Cody Fox

The store has been inundated with orders since posting the idea in late September and to date have sold 36 pendants.

Rebecca believes the ribbons are popular because everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer.

"The pendants are worn near their hearts and I think knowing the whole $50 will go directly to cancer is also another reason they are so popular," she said.

"We have been told by a customer who's wife was diagnosed with cancer and goes to the cancer clinic in the Bay, that the staff said it was the best ribbon they had ever seen."

Rebecca said they were lucky to not have too many cancer deaths in their family.

"My grandma died from cancer but we are very lucky in the fact that I have only had the one family member die and Geoff has not had any.

"The first time I did Relay For Life was actually the 28th anniversary from when she died, on the same day, and I walked 28 kilometres.

"I wasn't very old when she died but I do remember how sad my granddad was and my dad who was an only child.

"Dad had a very close relationship with his father but I think it had more of an effect on granddad."

The couple said they had previously registered for Relay For Life before but this was the first time as the Myatt Jewellers team.

"We want to help in anyway we can - I know the Cancer Council do a lot to support those diagnosed, survivors and their families.

"Last year we held a Girls Night In and raised $1500.

"This year we have raised $2000 and have raised our goal to $3000.

"We have also received lots of generous donations."

Myatt Jewellers relay for life fundraiser - Rebecca Myatt showing off some of the jewellery on offer. Cody Fox

Geoff and Rebecca said they did a lot of custom made jewellery like the cancer ribbon but also new jewellery arriving weekly.

"We are taking custom made orders for Christmas.

"If you are wanting something unique and special made for your loved ones, then come in and see us now."

DETAILS

Myatt Jewellers, 1/384 Kent St, Maryborough was open from 9am-5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8.30am-5pm Thursday and 9am-12.30pm on Saturday.

Phone 4123 4032.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Maryborough Relay for Life will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds, Bruce Hwy from 3pm October 20 to 8.30am October 21. Spectators are more than welcome to attend; there will be entertainment from 3pm on Saturday, food and drink. Donations welcome.

For more information visit facebook.com/maryboroughRFLQLD/ or secure.fundraising.cancer.org.au/site/TR/RelayforLife/CCQLD;jsessionid=00000000.app328a?pg=entry&fr_id=5355&NONCE_TOKEN=BD73B70F6D69643297C056993FBC708C.