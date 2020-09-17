Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
News

‘PENETRATING WOUND’: Man reportedly stabbed in Bundaberg

Megan Sheehan
16th Sep 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 17th Sep 2020 4:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 40s has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Barolin Street about 4.30pm.

"A male in his 40s was treated for a penetrating wound to the lower abdomen," he said.

A critical care paramedic was among the responders on scene and the patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bundaberg qas qps reported stabbing stable condition
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Touching tree tribute to M'boro crash victims

        Premium Content Touching tree tribute to M'boro crash victims

        News The tree overlooks one of their favourite spots

        More details emerge about scaly M’boro mystery

        Premium Content More details emerge about scaly M’boro mystery

        News The snakes, usually found in the Northern Territory, were found in bushland

        Covid loan buys beer barrels, hope as ‘social centre’ saved

        Premium Content Covid loan buys beer barrels, hope as ‘social centre’ saved

        Business The money came at the right time and saved Maryborough RSL

        Nurse jailed for hip-cracking assault wants job back

        Premium Content Nurse jailed for hip-cracking assault wants job back

        News The former nurse wants to help female prisoners