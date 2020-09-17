‘PENETRATING WOUND’: Man reportedly stabbed in Bundaberg
A man in his 40s has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Barolin Street about 4.30pm.
"A male in his 40s was treated for a penetrating wound to the lower abdomen," he said.
A critical care paramedic was among the responders on scene and the patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.