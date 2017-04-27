Pensioner fears for life after gunshots kill her 'pets'

SITTING home with her husband, Elaine Hurst heard a loud gunshot outside their window.

The bullet hit and killed the couple's beloved 14-month-old cow named Saviour.

"She was my pet," Mrs Hurst said.

"I've lost my heart at the moment; it's hard to even look at other cows right now."

This incident that happened Tuesday night was not the first time unwelcomed gunshots have fired close to Torbanlea pensioners' home.

It was the sixth time since December, and Saviour was the sixth victim.

Aside from the emotional loss, the cattle are a main income source for Mrs Hurst and her husband Phillip who is currently very ill.

"We were getting our cattle ready for a sale next week," Mrs Hurst said.

"The loss is going to set us back $3000 which will impact us severely, as it's our food source and there's still rent to be paid."

The very first time a cow was killed in this manner, Mrs Hurst assumed that it was an accident as the Torbanlea address is next to Wongi State Forest.

But the consistency of the shots has the pair fearing their own lives.

"The last gunshot was only about 800m from our house and you could hear the gun go off so clearly," Mrs Hurst said.

"We're thinking about moving to save the rest of the cattle.

"It's no accident when it happens this often."

Mr and Mrs Hurst have lived on the quiet property for the past five years and said it would be devastating to have to pack up and move.

They are pleading with the mystery shooter to stop killing the beloved animals.

"The cows are a big part of our lives," Mrs Hurst said.

"They all have names and we don't want to see them hurt."

"Please leave our cows alone."

The majority of the cattle, like Saviour, were raised by hand from birth by the Hursts.

Amongst the six cows shot was a bull.

There are 57 head left on the 300-acre property.

"It's just so wrong of people to do that," Mrs Hurst said.

"I wouldn't do something similar to others so I expect the same back. We're just a bit guttered at the moment."

The incident has been reported to the Queensland Police Service and is under investigation.