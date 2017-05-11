Pensioner feels let down by 2017 Federal Budget

FOR Granville pensioner Jan Smith, the 2017 federal budget was a let-down.

Ms Smith is 66 and lives on less than $800 a fortnight, meaning she must weigh up her needs before spending what she has on food, bills and supporting small businesses.

"I'm very lucky, I get meals on wheels and that gives me a good meal every day," Ms Smith said.

"I wouldn't be able to buy the amount of food to make a balanced diet on my own."

The retiree said she was hoping this year's federal budget would include a boost for pensioners, which would help her pay for her basic needs.

"An extra $50 would go a long, long way," she said.

"$50 to an MP is chicken feed; they don't understand what $50 means to a person who is struggling.

"I'd be able to buy meat once a week, I'd never change from meals on wheels to get a balanced diet for a single person living alone but it would be so nice just to get meat for a weekend meal. Last time I looked at the price of steak, I nearly had a heart attack."

The main changes to the aged pension from this budget are the reinstatement of pensioner concession cards to those who had theirs removed at the beginning of this year, and a one-off payment to help with electricity bills over winter.

Ms Smith already has a concession card, and said the government already provides her with a $10 rebate for electricity bills.

She said MP's needed to talk to people in her position more, to show them what they really needed.

"It's just so frustrating," she said.

"They should be in a mainstream place like Station Square [shopping centre] once a month so they can actually talk to real people without making an appointment. They should be talking to the people so they actually see what's going on."

