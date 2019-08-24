PEOPLE POWER: Blokes tackling health through free program

ALL SMILES: My Health for Life participant David Lee said the free program helped him with a structured physical activity program after he injured his Achilles' tendon.

SEMI-retired CEO David Lee is well on his way to running again after injuring his Achilles' tendon about four years ago.

The journey started when Mr Lee joined a free health program aimed at helping Fraser Coast residents reach their health goals.

For Mr Lee, his goal was to run again.

"I thought it would be an opportunity to lose a bit of weight and get back into my running regime," Mr Lee said.

"I'm not quite back there yet, but the structured workshops are really informative and interactive in terms of prompting you to set goals and deal with setbacks.

"Individually, you're setting goals, you're accountable back to the group with how you're going and then really sharing each other's struggles in terms of progressing.

"There's a lot of power in people coming together."

The program was so successful, a new men's only program will be trialled in Hervey Bay from September.

Improving men's health is Mark Cassidy from Bayside Physiotherapy. Cody Fox

Heading the pilot program is local physiotherapist Mark Cassidy.

Mr Cassidy will lead six workshops with participants over six months to help reduce their risk of developing serious health problems.

While the physiotherapist has worked with elite athletes, he was inspired by the idea of helping people in his community turn their health around.

He said he could relate to the research behind the program and wanted to help men overcome barriers to get healthy.

"In some ways I think the 50s is a danger time as it is often when men put other priorities in life before their own health until something goes wrong," Mr Cassidy said.

"Yet I've seen first-hand the difference it can make to a person's well-being, happiness and sense of self-worth once they start feeling the benefits of living a healthier life.

"All too often men take the tough guy approach and convince themselves they're invincible, or they should soldier on or resort to ignoring the problem.

"I think this group could really help a lot of local blokes overcome those barriers and get healthy and feel good."

To take part in the free program, phone Mr Cassidy on 41242324, or phone My Health for Life on 137475.