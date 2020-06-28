‘People will forget we were a cane farming town’

An aerial photo shows where the Messer family farm once stood in Hervey Bay.

An aerial photo shows where the Messer family farm once stood in Hervey Bay.

CANE farming has transformed over the decades but one constant has been the coverage of issues in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

From the days when vast farms dominated the landscape, the local paper has reported the sugar industry's ups and downs - drought, sugar prices, crushing and irrigation.

Tracey Messer, from one of the region's oldest cane farming families, recalls when farms blanketed Hervey Bay and how the newspaper covered the dramatically shifting landscape.

The Messer family owned huge tracts of farmland from Main St to Doolong Rd in Hervey Bay which has since been developed.

Tracey's father Keith, whose grandfather started the family cane business, was regularly in the newspaper, including his final cane fire in 2013.

"It was such an exciting time when we had to help Dad with the canefire," Ms Messer said.

"We would have a wet chaff bag that we would walk around with after him and put out any little fires.

"Watching a canefire - there was something amazing about the fire, the colours , the sound - the sheer strength and energy the fire had.

"People would pull up and get out of there cars and watch in awe of the local canefires."

The Messer family farm once stood where Bunnings is now, across the road from what has become Stockland shopping centre.

Ms Messer lived on the farm for a time as an adult.

"Dad owned from the corner of Main St back to Doolong Rd (except the caravan park)," she said.

"The cattle dairy he had with his brother Roy Messer, also a sugar cane farmer, was where Aldi stands today."

Ms Messer said the Chronicle played an important role in educating and informing people and recording local farming history.

"One of the big issues was the town growing around the farm and Hervey Bay developing," she said.

Keith Messer and his daughters (L) Kaylene and Tracey with a painting of the the old dairy on Main St where Aldi now stands.

"Eventually people won't even know that Hervey Bay was big in the sugar cane industry."

Ms Messer said cane fires were a constant source of talk and public interest before green farming, with red flames and smoke attracting headlines.

"We saw the industry form when it was cut by hand and loaded onto the old trucks," she recalls.

"We lived off the land, it was a tough gig. Dad was proud of being a farmer and tending the land but it did become more difficult as the town grew."

She said one of her clearest memories of life in a cane farming family was her dad turning up to dinner during crushing ime, covered in sugarcane soot.

"A lot of people would read about cane farming in the paper because a lot of people had involvement in the industry," recalls Canegrowers Maryborough chairman Jeff Atkinson.

"It was one of the biggest employers for many years and people did take an interest in the sugar industry often relayed through the Chronicle."

Mr Atkinson said printed stories gave a voice to farmers as they lobbied politicians for vital projects or created awareness about the struggle over sugar prices.

"And of course every year at crushing time there was always a story regarding the start of crushing, the jobs and the boost to the area because everybody would get geed up for it," he said.

Mr Atkinson said the future of the region's cane farming was at a critical phase with the potential sale of more land, costing more jobs.

Yerra cane farmer Darryl Cronau was often in the news during his 18 years representing Maryborough growers and said one of the biggest issues into the future would be the economics of the industry.

"We have been fighting that a long time," he said.

"We are a commodity on the world market that is not worth a lot of money for what we're doing. Everything in Australia is too dear to make."

Mr Cronau said the world was changing and so were newspapers but people could adapt to reading about the news online.

This article contributed by Kat Donaghey was supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.