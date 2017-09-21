People will stay on welfare card even if they move

ONCE a person is on the new Cashless Debit Card they will stay on it, even if they move town.



The only way they can get off the card is to get a job.



Federal Human Services Minister Alan Tudge revealed the card would remain with recipients when they moved address when he and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announced the plan yesterday.



Under the new scheme, people under 35 on Newstart or parenting payments will have 80% of their government benefits put on the card.



The remaining 20% will be put into their personal bank account to do with as they please.



Credit on the card will not allow recipients to purchase alcohol, drugs or gamble.



The minister made no apologies for the move, saying the card was designed to give people a reason to go out and find a job.



He said intergenerational welfare was a huge issue in Bundaberg.



"We know of all the people on unemployment benefits today under the age of 30, 90% of them had parents on benefits in the last 15 years."



"We also know more than half of them will be on welfare in a decade's time unless we do something different."



He said the idea of the card was to give people motivation to get a job.

"This is a location were you have thousands of backpackers come every year for work and at the same time we have thousands of young people sitting idly on welfare.



"I can understand why farmers employ backpackers, but it's not a great social policy," Mr Tudge said.



While the card was a positive step, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said it was no panacea.



He said the region still needed to create jobs.



Mr Pitt cited recent announcements of Pacific Tugs at the Bundaberg Port and Stage 2 of the IWC as some of the ways the government was helping to bring more high-paying jobs to the region.



He was also hoping the Bundaberg region would do well out of the Regional Jobs and Investment package, which is $20 million for Wide Bay.



"It is very easy to sit around an do nothing but we want change to make better outcomes for people, that is my job," Mr Pitt said.

