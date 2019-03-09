'Pepper' the pig proves to be top attraction

MEET the newest - and most popular - member of Hervey Bay Animal Refuge's farmyard display.

Pepper the piglet made his debut at last week's markets and refuge manager Maree Hill said he was an instant hit.

"He was the star of the show,” she said.

Just five weeks old, the piglet left his brothers and sisters on a property near Gympie to join the fun of the farmyard, where children get to pet goats and ducklings and enjoy seeing animals they don't usually get a chance to see.

Ms Hill said children sat on the ground and let Pepper jump into their laps, where he enjoyed being petted.

Even adults wanted to do it, she said.

Pepper will soon receive training and learn to walk in a harness.

Once that happened, Ms Hill said he would visit nursing homes to put a smile on the faces of all who saw him.