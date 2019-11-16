Perfect 300 bowled at Masters

Lee Dyball, Stuart Crowley, Robert Green and Yvette Green at the Maryborough Masters tournament.

TEN PIN BOWLING: A perfect score of 300 was bowled on the day by Lee Dyball at the Maryborough Masters tournament was held last Sunday.

Junior and senior bowlers competed side by side in the annual competition.

Dyball had not scored a perfect game and was proud of the achievement.

It was the second perfect score at the alley within a week after Robert Green bowled a perfect game on November 6.

These were the first perfect scores bowled at the centre since synthetic lanes were installed last year.

In the senior masters it came down to the last game to decide the winner.

Stuart Crowley did enough to hold on, bowling a 268 to defeat Robert Green on 263.

Yvette Green finished third ahead of Lee Dyball.

In the juniors Flynn Suter finished ahead of Jordan Rampton and Lauren Boulton.

Ashley Wylie won the restricted division ahead of Kyle Mason and Zoe Green.

For information on bowling, contact the centre via its Facebook page or on 4122 3100.