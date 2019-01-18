Menu
BUBBLES AND BLISS: Hervey Bay locals Pauline Derich and Margaret Porter enjoy the live entertainment at Food 'n' Groove Fridays at the Pialba City Park yesterday.
Perfect end to the week on the Pialba green

18th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
SUNSHINE, bubbly and some of the best live music under the sun.

There's not much else Hervey Bay locals Pauline Derich and Margaret Porter could want for their Friday night evening entertainment.

The pair were one of hundreds gathering on the Pialba City Park lawn for the Food 'N' Groove session.

The summer event combines live entertainment, food, shopping stalls and activities to celebrate the Fraser Coast's diversity and vibrant lifestyle.

Pauline, who has been coming every week since the event started on January 4, said she couldn't wish for a better end to her week.

"It's wonderful for the community,” Ms Derich said.

"There are so many families here.”

Each weekly event features a different theme and culture.

The Australia Day event is set to feature a focus on bush food, a didgeridoo workshop for children and a fireworks display.

