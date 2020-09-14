PERFECT PAIRING: Behind scenes of new produce-driven bistro

THE menu will be ever-changing but the secret ingredient to one of the region's most unique dining experiences may well be behind-the-scenes consistency.

For Odyssey Bistro owners Scott Thompson and Jason England, there's a big focus on the smaller details in the lead up to the November opening.

Their aim is to create the ultimate escape so others can enjoy the space and switch off from daily stresses.

"It's not just about food, it's about the drinks and the atmosphere, it is about the comfort of the seat you are sitting in and we have put in that attention to detail," Scott said.

"We are not going to be that restaurant playing a Spotify play list … we have something a little more interesting lined up."

The intimate restaurant will seat up to 30 people and be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Jason said the bistro would be run by a small team of about six employees.

"We want consistency and by keeping staff numbers low it means we can employ full time staff and not have them working a few hours a week as their second job," he said.

"We want out staff to be as invested in this as us and for our diners to build a relationship with our team members."

The pair is committed to a produce-focused menu where meals could change as often as daily depending on quality and availability of local ingredients.

"We could get heavy rain for a week and then the sun bursts the skin and they are not fit for what we need so they are off the menu, a northerly could be blowing in Hervey Bay so our fish supply drops for a week or two so it is taking that seasonality and farm to plate to another level," Jason said

"We are using the skills we have created over our careers at chefs to be adaptable so that is how we have set up," Scott added

"We are working hard to build relationships with farmers from Noosa to Bundaberg so we have some interesting produce to use."

The duo, also behind Echo Alpha Tango at the Junction on Truro, said they were excited to be a part of a diverse new restaurant scene.

"We really love it and what we have been trying to create for a while is a hospitality community were we work together and bounce ideas of each other."

"Success brings success if there are more places and more options in town it will increase the demand of people wanting to stay in Hervey Bay."

It was also hoped new and existing eateries would create a dining hub in Scarness.