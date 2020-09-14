Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jason England and Scott Thompson outside their new restaurant Odyssey Bistro.
Jason England and Scott Thompson outside their new restaurant Odyssey Bistro. Jessica Cook
News

PERFECT PAIRING: Behind scenes of new produce-driven bistro

Jessica Cook
14th Sep 2020 1:59 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE menu will be ever-changing but the secret ingredient to one of the region's most unique dining experiences may well be behind-the-scenes consistency.

For Odyssey Bistro owners Scott Thompson and Jason England, there's a big focus on the smaller details in the lead up to the November opening.

Their aim is to create the ultimate escape so others can enjoy the space and switch off from daily stresses.

"It's not just about food, it's about the drinks and the atmosphere, it is about the comfort of the seat you are sitting in and we have put in that attention to detail," Scott said.

"We are not going to be that restaurant playing a Spotify play list … we have something a little more interesting lined up."

The intimate restaurant will seat up to 30 people and be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Jason said the bistro would be run by a small team of about six employees.

"We want consistency and by keeping staff numbers low it means we can employ full time staff and not have them working a few hours a week as their second job," he said.

"We want out staff to be as invested in this as us and for our diners to build a relationship with our team members."

The pair is committed to a produce-focused menu where meals could change as often as daily depending on quality and availability of local ingredients.

"We could get heavy rain for a week and then the sun bursts the skin and they are not fit for what we need so they are off the menu, a northerly could be blowing in Hervey Bay so our fish supply drops for a week or two so it is taking that seasonality and farm to plate to another level," Jason said

"We are using the skills we have created over our careers at chefs to be adaptable so that is how we have set up," Scott added

"We are working hard to build relationships with farmers from Noosa to Bundaberg so we have some interesting produce to use."

The duo, also behind Echo Alpha Tango at the Junction on Truro, said they were excited to be a part of a diverse new restaurant scene.

"We really love it and what we have been trying to create for a while is a hospitality community were we work together and bounce ideas of each other."

"Success brings success if there are more places and more options in town it will increase the demand of people wanting to stay in Hervey Bay."

It was also hoped new and existing eateries would create a dining hub in Scarness.

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP wants arch enemy CFMEU's support to beat Labor

        Premium Content LNP wants arch enemy CFMEU's support to beat Labor

        Politics A provocative offer has been put on the table asking the militant CFMEU to use its resources to back the LNP at the state election after the Palaszczuk Government was...

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Police follow Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young “everywhere”

        Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Premium Content Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Crime Qld’s fraudsters and their elaborate schemes revealed

        Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Premium Content Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Politics Latest polling shows Labor expeted to win election