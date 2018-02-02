Perfect way to cool off during hot summer days

Pot plants can be moved underneath shrubs during the hottest part of summer to provide protection.

IT HAS been very hard to spend time in the garden lately as it's been so hot.

I have been watering my front garden in the evenings and because my house faces west, I have the added bonus of watching the sunsets.

Using a hand-held hose is time consuming, but I enjoy watching the world go by.

Sometimes part of the world will stop and chat.

At this time of the year trees are my favourite plants, especially trees with flowers.

There are many beautiful flowering shade trees.

Jacaranda and poincianas are two of the largest and most spectacular.

Smaller gardens can use smaller trees and shrubs such as rose of sharon, mock orange, hibiscus, grevillea, leopard trees and lilly pillies to create shade.

Flowers that would shrivel in the sun will thrive under a tree or bush.

Trees such as frangipani are particularly good as they drop their leaves in winter and let the sun in.

When planting under trees, watch where the shade lands at the hottest part of the day, and plant your flower garden there.

Try to do this in summer as the shade lands elsewhere in winter.

It's so much easier to work with nature than against it.

In my local parks, the trees are well used by people seeking an escape from the heat.

The cottonwoods along the beach front have pretty yellow flowers.

To have an awesome experience with the power of nature, try sitting under a cottonwood on a hot day with a mild sea breeze.

I promise you'll be shivering within half an hour. True, I've tried it.